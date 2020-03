Iohannis, very pleased with Orban gov't handling crisis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he was "very pleased" with the way the Orban government handles the crisis generated by the novel coronavirus, calling the measures taken so far seem appropriate.

"I am very pleased with the way the Orban government has been handling the crisis; the measures that have been taken seem appropriate, have come on time and I want to express my full appreciation to Prime Minister Orban and all those who are actually involved in managing the crisis," said Iohannis, at the Government House.