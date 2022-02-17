Iohannis: We are prepared to host NATO battle group, we know where it will be positioned

Romania is prepared to host NATO's battle group, the place where it will be positioned is known, president Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday, but specified that details will be made public when it will be formally approved within the North-Atlantic Alliance.

"I talked with president Macron on the sidelines of tonight's meeting regarding this matter. We remain involved, France still wants to be a framework nation, we still want this 'battle group', as it is known in NATO, to be positioned in Romania. And yes, I can say that we are ready, we know where this 'battle group' will be positioned, but this battle group is not yet formally approved by NATO. We are still optimistic that allies will agree to this format. Discussions will be had during this spring and in the end, when all is clarified and resolved, we will be able to make public statements about who is participating, where they will be positioned and other interesting details for the Romanian audience, but for the time being, no," the head of state explained.

President Klaus Iohannis took part in the informal reunion organized by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, on Wednesday, regarding the security situation in Sahel, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Thursday, president Klaus Iohannis took part in the informal reunion of the European Council, the topic being the latest evolutions regarding the security situation at the Ukrainian border and also at the 6th European Union - African Union summit, which will also continue on Friday. Also on Friday, the head of state will have, on the sidelines of the EU - African Union Summit, a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.