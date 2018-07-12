 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: We pledge to spend a little more so that we can make NATO even stronger

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that there is no "conflict" within the North-Atlantic Alliance, highlighting that the allied countries have committed themselves to spending "a little more" in order to make NATO even stronger. 


"There is no conflict, there are talks and I can say that these matters were brought into discussion by President Trump. President Trump has not initiated a conflict, he has told it as it is. NATO is united, unique, the strongest alliance the World has ever known, but together we pledged to spend a little more so that we can make NATO even stronger," Iohannis said, at NATO headquarters. 

He said that discussions on this topic will most likely continue during next year's summit.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.