Iohannis: We pledge to spend a little more so that we can make NATO even stronger

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that there is no "conflict" within the North-Atlantic Alliance, highlighting that the allied countries have committed themselves to spending "a little more" in order to make NATO even stronger.

"There is no conflict, there are talks and I can say that these matters were brought into discussion by President Trump. President Trump has not initiated a conflict, he has told it as it is. NATO is united, unique, the strongest alliance the World has ever known, but together we pledged to spend a little more so that we can make NATO even stronger," Iohannis said, at NATO headquarters.He said that discussions on this topic will most likely continue during next year's summit.