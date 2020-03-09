 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Irina Begu wins tournament of Indian Wells (WTA 125 K Series)

Indian Wells
Irina Begu

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu has won the WTA 125 K Series USD 162,480 tournament of Indian Wells (California), after defeating on Sunday the Japanese Misaki Doi, 6-3 6-3.

Begu (29 y/o, WTA 104) grabbed the victory in one hour and 26 minutes, although she committed six double errors.

Irina Begu and Misaki Doi (28 y/o, WTA 86) met once, in Rome in 2016, with Irina winning in the quarters 6-2 7-6 (3).

Begu secured a USD 24k cheque and 160 WTA points.

The week that ended on Sunday, Irina Begu defeated Mona Barthel (Germany), Taylor Townsend (USA, /#4), Kristie Ahn (USA, #14), Jessica Pegula (USA/#9), Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) and Misaki Doi (Japan/#13).AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.