Irina Begu wins tournament of Indian Wells (WTA 125 K Series)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu has won the WTA 125 K Series USD 162,480 tournament of Indian Wells (California), after defeating on Sunday the Japanese Misaki Doi, 6-3 6-3.

Begu (29 y/o, WTA 104) grabbed the victory in one hour and 26 minutes, although she committed six double errors.Irina Begu and Misaki Doi (28 y/o, WTA 86) met once, in Rome in 2016, with Irina winning in the quarters 6-2 7-6 (3).Begu secured a USD 24k cheque and 160 WTA points.The week that ended on Sunday, Irina Begu defeated Mona Barthel (Germany), Taylor Townsend (USA, /#4), Kristie Ahn (USA, #14), Jessica Pegula (USA/#9), Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) and Misaki Doi (Japan/#13).AGERPRES