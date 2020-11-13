Israeli Ambassador inaugurates memorial plaque dedicated to painter Reuven Rubin in Galati

The Ambassador of the State of Israel, David Saranga, inaugurated, on Friday, in southeastern Galati, a memorial plaque dedicated to the first ambassador of this state to Romania, painter Reuven Rubin, born in the city on the Danube, accoding to AGERPRES.

The memorial plaque was placed on the facade of the Museum of Visual Art in Galati and contains the following text: "In the city of Galati, on November 13, 1893, painter Reuven Rubin was born, under the name Rivn Zelicovici, the first ambassador of the State of Israel to Romania. He lived on the Israelita Street, no. 7, currently Razboieni no. 5. Memorial plaque placed upon the initiative of the His Excellency David Saranga, Israel's Ambassador in Romania, with the support of the Magna Cum Laudae-Reut Foundation, November 13, 2020."

Reuven Rubin was ambassador to Romania in the period 1948-1950, being Israel's first ambassador to Romania after the establishment of the State of Israel.

'I chose to come here today, on November 13, because it is the birthday of Israel's greatest painter, Reuven Rubin, born here in Galati, but he was also Israel's first ambassador to Romania. He created a novel current and conception of art in Israel and for this reason he is one of the best known, if not the best know painter in Israel and the fact that he was the first ambassador who started this chain of ambassadors until today, when I am here in Galati, means that from a personal point of view my visit here is a very emotional visit,' said David Saranga.

The Israeli Ambassador mentioned that it's his first visit to Galati and that he also approached economic problems with the local authorities.

'One important thing is the economic cooperation between Israel and Galati. I met today with the county council chairman, with the mayor and the prefect and I believe we have many domains of cooperation between Israel and Romania. It's true that it's my first visit here in Galati, but it is not the last," David Saranga also said.

The diplomat also visited in Galati the Jewish community and sinagogue, but also the place where painter Reuven Rubin was born.