IT sector, best paid jobs in Romania (recruituing platform)

Jobs in the IT sector are the best paying jobs in Romania, where income can reach 5,000 net Euros, according to the centralized data from an online recruitment platform, published on Wednesday.

According to BestJobs, 2022 has brought the IT sector a new peak regarding salaries, given how the access to Romanian candidates in the region or even in other continents has been liberalized.

"The consistent salary increase in the IT area is determined by the companies' turnover in the field, but also the strong competition for employees on the local market and not only," according to the human resource specialists.

The data on the BestJobs platform reveals that the best paying jobs are in IT, telecommunication, engineering, oil industry and health, followed by financial and human resources, with salaries that start from 2,000 Euro net and can reach up to 5,000 Euro net.

"The IT sector has the highest ranking this year again, with the best job offers on the market. According to the data from INS (National Institute of Statistics), salaries for IT&C employees are higher in western Cluj than in Bucharest, phenomenon which is explained by the low number of specialists in Cluj, reported to the high demand from companies. Even if the activity can be done remotely, high living costs are influencing the candidates' demands and thus there is a justification for the salary difference between a specialist from Cluj and one from the Capital," the BestJobs analysis mentions.

"Among the positions with the largest starting salaries there is management and coordination, the most sought after being product managers, sales managers or those from the financial area. Salaries offered for these positions vary from 2,000 net Euro in the case of a manager in the financial area and up to 4,500 Euro net for a product manager. Among the benefits that are applied for these positions, there is also medical insurance, meal tickets, life and accident insurance or transportation discounts," the quoted source notes.

BestJobs is one of the most important recruiting platforms in Romania, with over 4.6 million professionals, more than 32,000 jobs and thousands of freelancers, recruiting agents or specialists in personal and professional development being connected to the work force.