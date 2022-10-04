ITU 2022/ 2023 World Radiocommunication Conference to take place in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates will be the host next year of the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23), according to the agreement signed at the International Telecommunication Union's Plenipotentiary Conference taking place in Bucharest.

"The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an agreement for the hosting of the next World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) to be held at the Dubai World Trade Center between November 20 and December 15, 2023. The WRC-23 host country agreement was signed in Bucharest, Romania, at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-22),", the PP-22 organizers announced, told Agerpres.

The World Radiocommunication Conference takes place every four years for a period of four weeks, and is mandated to update the Radio Regulations, the sole international treaty governing the use of the radio frequency spectrum and the geostationary and non-geostationary satellite orbits.

"As the world works towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, collaboration, cooperation, and consensus building are more critical than ever to enable all countries and their citizens to have access to affordable and sustainable digital technologies and services. I would like to sincerely thank the United Arab Emirates and the city of Dubai for agreeing to host the next World Radiocommunication Conference. (...) With this invitation, the UAE is set to become the only country that has chaired and hosted all the ITU-affiliated conferences," said ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao.

In his turn, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said that the event will represent yet another opportunity to renew global relations for the benefit of telecommunications and of the radiocommunications sector in particular.

"We are eager to host the WRC-23 and we are determined to make it a success story to be added to the many milestones in our fruitful relationship with the ITU. (...) We hope that all the desired results of this conference will be achieved, on the way to promoting digital transformation and increasing communication between parts of the world in a way that contributes to achieving sustainable development," the UAE official said.