JANUARY 9 IN HISTORY

1780 - Death of scholar, typographer and translator Chesarie of Ramnic (b. around 1735)

1844 - First issue of Propasirea weekly magazine, coordinated by V. Alecsandri, P. Bals, Ion Ghica and M. Kogalniceanu is published in Iasi (January 9 - October 29)

1848 - Birth of admiral Vasile Urseanu, founder of Popular Astronomic Observatory in Bucharest (d. 1926)

1865 - Death of poet and playwright Alexandru Deparateanu (b. February 25, 1834)

1885 - Birth of astronomer and seismologist Gheorghe Demetrescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 15, 1969)

1900 - Birth of playwright Henriette Yvonne Stahl (d. May 25/26, 1984)

1914 - Birth of literary historian and poetician Ion Dumitrescu (d. June 27, 1976)

1944 - Birth of writer, playwright and essayist Grid Modorcea

1947 - Birth of poet and translator Ioana Ieronim

1954 - Bucharest's Theatre of Opera and Ballet, today's Bucharest National Opera House is inaugurated

1959 - Birth of Cristian Alexandru Minculescu, former frontman of Iris rock band

1961 - Death of essayist and translator Radu Cioculescu in the Dej prison (b. February 20, 1901)

1998 - Death of athlete Lia Manoliu, Olympic champion in discus throw, president of the Romanian Olympic Committee (1990-1998) (b. April 25, 1932), Agerpres.ro informs.

2003 - Law on organizing and functioning of the ROMPRES National Press Agency is issued. According to Law No. 19, the ROMPRES National Press Agency is organized and functions as an autonomous public institution of national interest, with legal personality and editorially independent, under Parliament control. Subsequently, Law No. 19 was amended by Law 155/2008, which reverted the agency's name back to AGERPRES

2019 - A 4.4 degrees tremor on the Richter scale takes place at 13:36, in the eastern Vrancea seismic region, the Buzau County, at a depth of 130 km.