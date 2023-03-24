Jaqueline Cristian, Alexandra Cadantu, Miriam Bulgaru, Andreea Prisacariu qualify for quarters in Palmanova (ITF)

Four Romanian tennis players, Jaqueline Cristian, Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik, Miriam Bulgaru and Andreea Prisacariu, qualified on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ITF 25,000 USD tournament in Palmanova (Spain).

Jaqueline Cristian (24 years old, WTA 204), the fifth favorite, took three sets and two hours and 20 minutes to get past Spaniard Irene Burillo Escorihuela (25 years old, WTA 315), 3-6 6-4 6-4. Her next opponent will be Belgian Marie Benoit (28 years old, WTA 199), the fourth favorite, and this duel will take place for the first time.

Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik (32 years old, WTA 220) defeated French Alice Rame (25 years old, WTA 442), lucky loser, 6-2 4-6 6-1, after almost three hours of play (2 h 44 min). In the quarterfinals, Alexandra will face Spaniard Leyre Romero Gormaz (20 years old, WTA 176), the main favorite.

Miriam Bulgaru (24 years old, WTA 254) outlasted Cagla Buyukakcay (33 years old, WTA 266) 6-0 6-0. Bulgaru only needed 59 minutes to get past the Turkish player and will play in the quarterfinals against Belarusian Irina Shimanovich (25 years old, WTA 221). Each has a win in their head-to-head matches.

Andreea Prisacariu (23 years old, WTA 443), coming from qualifiers, passed the Maltese Francesca Curmi (20 years old, WTA 398) 3-6 6-4 6-3, after a match of almost three hours of play (2 h 57 min). Her next opponent will be Ekaterine Gorgodze, from Georgia (31 years old, WTA 250).AGERPRES