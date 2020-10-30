 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse win ITF doubles event title in Istanbul

australian open facebook
australian open general tenis

Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse won, on Friday, the title in the doubles event of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, endowed with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, after defeating in the final the pairing made up of Maia Lumsden (UK)/Melis Sezer (Turkey), 6-3, 6-4.

Cristian and Ruse, the number-two seed, prevailed in one hour and 11 minutes.

In the singles event, Cristian (22 years old, WTA's No. 169), third-seed, missed the qualification in the final, after being defeated by Kaia Kanepi (Estonia), the main seed, 6-4, 6-2, in 63 minutes. In the quarterfinals, Jaqueline Cristian defeated Gabriela Ruse, 6-1, 6-4.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.