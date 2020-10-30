Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse win ITF doubles event title in Istanbul

Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse won, on Friday, the title in the doubles event of the ITF tournament in Istanbul, endowed with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, after defeating in the final the pairing made up of Maia Lumsden (UK)/Melis Sezer (Turkey), 6-3, 6-4.

Cristian and Ruse, the number-two seed, prevailed in one hour and 11 minutes.

In the singles event, Cristian (22 years old, WTA's No. 169), third-seed, missed the qualification in the final, after being defeated by Kaia Kanepi (Estonia), the main seed, 6-4, 6-2, in 63 minutes. In the quarterfinals, Jaqueline Cristian defeated Gabriela Ruse, 6-1, 6-4.