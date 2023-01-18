Jilt Sud Quarry work accident/EnergMin Popescu calls on three directors to resign

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu has asked three directors of the Oltenia Energy Complex who are directly responsible for the activity of the Jilt Sud Quarry to resign, saying that tragedies like the one on Tuesday, which killed three and left several injured, should not happen again, told Agerpres.

He added that he went to the quarry, where he talked with the employees and the management.

Popescu said hat he did not go to the scene of the accident because it was night and he could not move forward; had he been properly equipped and had there been daylight, he probably would have gone.

"I had a discussion with the shift leader, I received information about what happened there. I also had a discussion with the director of the mining branch (...). I have already spoken with the head of the inspection team of the Ministry of Energy and a committee will come to CE Oltenia to assess safety at work (...) and I have already requested, as a matter of urgency, replacing the director of the mining branch, the director of exploitation and the head of the quarry, because such tragedies should not happen again. (...) It was impossible to enter there, it was night. I talked with the miners, but I prefer to keep the discussions confidential," said Popescu.

He added that on Wednesday an inspection team will arrive at CE Oltenia for detailed assessment of the activity of the Jilt Quarry and the company, including the fines levied by labour inspectors for previous work accidents.

"I am waiting for an accurate assessment of what happened. The inspection team will also look into the fines levied by labour inspectors for previous work accidents," said Popescu.