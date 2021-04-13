Johnson&Johnson vaccine used to immunize detainees

The Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which is administered in a single dose, will be used to immunize detainess, but other serums will be used for them, as well, the president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Immunization activities against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday, in a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

The CNCAV chairman informed that the inoculation procedure with Johnson&Johnson serum has been completed, having been already transmitted in the territory to the Public Health Directorates to be processed by the vaccinating personnel, agerpres.ro confirms.

At the same time, the instructions on the inoculation of the detainees have been established, the information being transmitted to the Public Health Directorates and to those who are involved in carrying out this stage of immunisation.

"The vaccine will be distributed from Johnson&Johnson company, precisely to facilitate inoculation, because we are talking about a single-dose administration scheme, but other types of vaccines can be used to the extent that the cold chain and other necessary conditions are respected," Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita said.

