Joint Labour and Finance Budget Committees of Chamber of Deputies vote to forego increase of dignitaries' salaries

The Joint Labour and Finance Budget Committees gave a favorable report on Tuesday on the draft law regarding the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 115/2022 for the completion of art. I of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 130/2021 on some fiscal-budgetary measures, the extension of some deadlines, as well as for the amendment and completion of some normative acts, told Agerpres.

After almost an hour of heated discussions, the deputies voted to forego the increase of dignitaries' salaries, with 25 votes "in favour" and 12 "against".

The report must receive the vote of the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies - the decision-making body - and it features on the agenda of Tuesday's meeting.

The deputies voted an amendment regarding the increase of salaries, at the level of 2021, for the local public administration, respectively for mayors, vice-mayors, presidents and vice-presidents of County Councils.