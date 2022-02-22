Joint plenum of Parliament set to adopt political declaration in support of Ukraine's independence

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are set to meet on March 1, at 12.00 pm, in a joint sitting, to discuss, among other topics, "the adoption by Parliament of a political declaration supporting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the two standing bureaus of the two chambers decided on Tuesday.

"We propose to the standing bureaus to include with the agenda of a joint meeting of the two chambers of Parliament that will take place in the next interval a separate item regarding the adoption of a political declaration," the internal memorandum signed by the chairmen of the parliamentary committees on foreign affairs reads, Agerpres.ro informs.

On February 16, 2022, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament heard the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on the issue of security challenges in the enlarged Black Sea basin.

"Following the hearing, consensus was reached at the level of the specialized structures of the Parliament and, respectively, at the level of the Government representative on the opportunity to adopt, in the next period, a political declaration of the Romanian Parliament expressing the Romanian state's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence," shows a memorandum approved on Tuesday.

According to this document, the foreign policy committees "rallied, including on the basis of the favourable opinion of the MAE, the text of the political statement promoted on the same topic by the specialized parliamentary structures of the US Congress and the European Parliament, respectively."