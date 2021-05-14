Journalism, 'Fake News' and Disinformation, translated and launched in Bucharest

Romania is a natural supported of the free and quality press, of rights and fundamental liberties of human being, including to information or freedom of speech, but is also a potential target for disinformation campaigns, said on Friday, Simona Miculescu, Romania's ambassador to UNESCO.

Simona Miculescu said, on the occasion of the launch of the translation of the UNESCO's manual, "Journalism, 'Fake News' and Disinformation", that in parallel with the pandemic, it was found that "proliferation of dangerous outbreaks of disinformation", and "the antidote against this disinformation campaign remains the news and analysis based on facts".

She said that our country is a potential target for disinformation campaigns of other nature as well.

"So, as a EU member state and not only, our country is, on the one side, a natural supporter of the free, independent and quality press, of human rights, of its fundamental liberties, including that of information or free speech, but we are also a target, or at least a potential target, for disinformation campaigns of other nature as well, be they orchestrated by state actors, or non-state actors from nearby or from other regions of the world. These phenomena, alongside other relevant topics for what the actual journalism means, as well as the right to free speech, media development, access to information, the safety of journalists or workers from the media, are beacon topics for the UNESCO mandate," Miculescu added.

Simona Miculescu also showed that, in parallel with the pandemic, proliferation of dangerous outbreaks of disinformation was noticed and mentioned the UNESCO principle - journalism without fear or favors.

The translation in Romanian of the UNESCO manual "Journalism, 'Fake News' and Disinformation", for the media and journalistic education was launched on Friday by the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences, the University of Bucharest (FJSC, UB), in a media partnership with PressHub.

For the translation 50 faculty students from the FJSC took part, 7 professors of FJSC, UB and 2 from the Ovidius University in Constanta, for the evaluation of the scientific quality of the translation. UNESCO asked the volunteer support of the academic community from all over the world for translating this manual, as a response to the huge wage of strategic misinformation during the health crisis period. The manual is now available, for free, in 24 languages, Romanian included, on the UNESCO website: https://en.unesco.org/fightfakenews