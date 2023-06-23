 
     
JUNE 23 IN HISTORY

JUNE 23 IN HISTORY

Civil Servant's Day

1834 - Birth of writer, historian Alexandru Odobescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 10, 1895)

1867 - Birth of historian Iulian Martian, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 26 October 1937)

1881 - Establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain at the level of legation

1897 - Birth of actor Alexandru Giugaru (d. 15 March 1986)

1909 - Birth of literary historian and critic Ovidiu Papadima (d. May 26, 1996)

1913 - Death of literary critic Ilarie Chendi (b. 14 November 1871)

1923 - Visit to Poland of Ferdinand I, King of Romania (1914-1927), together with prime minister Ion I. C. Bratianu and the chief of diplomacy I. G. Duca, in a first visit of a Romanian head of state to Poland

1923 - Establishment in Bucharest of the National Industrial Credit Society, known today as the BRD-Groupe Societe Generale Bank

1943 - Birth of visual artist Mihai Manescu

1974 - Birth of actor Andi Vasluianu

1985 - Men's handball national team grabs in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, the title of world university champion

1995 - The National Bank of Romania's headquarters hosts, for the first time in 50 years, a session of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)

1999 - President Emil Constantinescu introduces to Parliament Romania's new national security strategy

2005 - Official visit to Romania of Serbia's President Boris Tadic

2013 - The most serious accident involving Romanian nationals on the roads abroad, in Montenegro: 18 Romanian citizens have died, another 29 were injured, after the bus they were in crashed in a 30-meter chasm, in the mountain area of Grlo, 30 km north of Podgorita, the capital city

2014 - National Bank of Romania issues a three-coin set made of gold, silver and brass-foiled tombac and a silver coin dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the University of Bucharest.

