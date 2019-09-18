JusMin Birchall: No 'to do list' at Justice Ministry level

Justice Minister Ana Birchall said on Wednesday that there is no "to do list" at the Justice Ministry (MJ)'s level.

"As regards the 'to do list' that everyone is talking about, yesterday I was bothered by the unsympathetic manner and the way I was put in this situation in the plenary when a request from September 13 was not included on the normal agenda of the meeting and that is precisely why, procedurally and institutionally and I say legally, when you have a request it must be addressed to you institutionally, in writing in order to be able to answer institutionally. Instead, to remove any speculation, as today I saw a lot of speculation, I guarantee that at the level of the Ministry of Justice there isn't any kind of 'to do list', either with the United States or with any third-party institution or relationship, instead I assure you, that just as I have promoted Romania's with the strategic partners of Romania as deputy prime minister for strategic partnerships, so I will continue to promote it as Justice minister," said Birchall, before the meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Executive Committee.

She gave assurances that she promoted Romania's interest and stressed that the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America is one of the most important.

"It is an absolutely normal dialogue between the Justice Ministry and the US Department of Justice in order to prepare a visit to which I was invited," said Birchall, who stressed that she always talks to the prime minister.

Ana Birchall did not want to comment on the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Wednesday, which established, on the one hand, that there is a constitutional legal conflict between the Government and President Klaus Iohannis on the refusal of the head of the state to revoke several ministers and designate the interim ones, as specified by the officials from the CCR, and on the other hand, regarding the appointment of full ministers, that there is no conflict between the prime minister and the president, as it is not mandatory for the head of state to sign the appointment decrees.