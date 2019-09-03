JusMin Birchall: We must focus efforts in preventing and combating terrorism

Justice Minister Ana Birchall sent a condolence message to the family of the Romanian who died following the terrorist attack in Kabul, adding that such attacks are deeply condemnable.

"I found with deep sorrow the news of the death of a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission in Kabul and the serious injury of another, following a terrorist attack occurred on Monday night in Kabul, Afghanistan. Unfortunately, terrorist actions continue to take innocent lives all over the world. Such attacks are deeply condemnable! As I have always said, through international collaboration and cooperation, we must focus our efforts to ensure the citizens' security in front of the current threats, especially in preventing and combating terrorism. Condolences to the family of the Romanian for the difficult loss and a lot of strength to the one injured to overcome this tough moment!," Ana Birchall wrote on Facebook.

A representative of Romania's diplomatic mission in Kabul died and another was seriously injured in a terrorist attack on Monday night, in Kabul, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Tuesday evening.