JusMin Ion on Mineriad, 10 August criminal files: An open wound, painful topic for Romania

Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Thursday that he would ensure all administrative conditions for prosecutors to do their job in investigating "historic" files, claiming that the Mineriad file is an "open wound" and a painful subject for Romania, according to AGERPRES.

In a press conference held at the Justice Ministry, Stelian Ion was asked about the state of the investigation of prosecutors in the Mineriad and 10 August criminal files.

"It is a painful topic for Romania, both the Mineriad and the 10 August criminal files, there are several files. These things must also be looked at historically, because they are old files. The moment you start from scratch a case of such scale, you can't wait for things to work out in a month. The important thing is that the Ministry of Justice provides all the necessary conditions from an administrative point of view for prosecutors to do their job and to have everything they need, in order to finally unravel these files. Many victims can no longer enjoy the idea that justice has been done, many have passed away, years go by and they can't see justice. It is an open wound and I will do my best to ensure everything that is needed for these files to come to an end, the Mineriad file and the August 10 file, too. I find it unacceptable that we, as a society, are in a situation where we conclude, after decades, that we have not been able to reach a verdict and even begin trial in certain situations," Stelian Ion said.

In June 2017, the Military Prosecutor's Office sent to court the Mineriad case, in which former President Ion Iliescu, former Prime Minister Petre Roman and former Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Director Virgil Magureanu were accused of crimes against humanity.

The case spent more than three years in the preliminary chamber stage, after which the Supreme Court sent it back to the Public Prosecutor's Office in December 2020 for the prosecution to re-build the case from scratch, all evidence gathered by prosecutors being annulled.