JusMin Ion: There are discussions to reassign judiciary police to prosecutor's offices

Justice Minister Stelian Ion said on Tuesday that there are discussions regarding the reassignment of the judicial police officer from the Interior Ministry to prosecutor's offices, mentioning that he will meet Interior Minister Lucian Bode to clarify the situation and that a compromise solution would be to take off from reassignment prosecutor's offices with courthouse.

"I have said that it is in the governing agenda and that depending on what information and points of view we will receive from the Attorney General's Office, we will find middle ground so that the governing agenda is implemented, meaning there is such a reassignment of police officers from the Judicial Police to the prosecutor's offices, broader than what is now in the law, but so that the activity of the Police is not affected. So, it is an ongoing discussion," said Ion at the Parliament House asked about the "political stake" of the intention to reassign the judicial police officers to the prosecutor's Offices.

He added that there was no intention to remove the possibility for the interior minister to give his opinion on the matter at hand.

"We have not regulated brutally; there are common sense regulations that can be accepted, but we have set up a meeting for tomorrow with the interior minister, and we will clarify all those aspects," added Ion.