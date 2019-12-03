JusMin Predoiu: MJ endorses effort to repeal compensatory appeal; law is faulty; I will explain to ECHR

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu told the Judicial Committee of the Deputies' Chamber on Tuesday that the Justice Ministry (MJ) didn't change its standpoint, he still backs efforts to repeal compensatory appeal, and that he will go to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to explain that the enforcement of this law led to an increase in violent crimes, which induces an accentuated insecurity among the citizens.

"One moth ago, in this hall, I said that the Justice Ministry will endorse the efforts to repeal compensatory appeal through a law. The Ministry's standpoint didn't change. (...) Beyond the procedural aspects, we endorse the repeal because its defective writing led to citizens' insecurity. Without ignoring the problems facing the penitentiary system that we still need to solve, we must make citizens' safety a priority," Predoiu stated at the debate in the Judicial Committee on repealing compensatory appeal.

He mentioned the Committee is debating two drafts on this topic, belonging to the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR), which are to be merged into one draft, which the MJ endorses.

"The best formula is to adopt a repeal law. This morning, the MJ drafted a transitory norm. (...) A common text has been reached, including over the transitory norm. It clarifies the manner in which the draft is being enforced after the adoption within the national system of penitentiaries," Predoiu showed.

He argued that, according to the data provided by the National Administration of Penitentiaries, "the most severe effect of the law was the extension from one room with improper conditions to the entire building."

"In this way, the gates of the penitentiaries opened, through the effect of law," Predoiu explained, adding that the law is faulty.

"I will go to the ECHR and discuss with the President of the Court and with other officials, to explain the principle of the accelerated phenomenon of the law increasing violent crimes, a phenomenon that induces an accentuated insecurity of the citizens. No other EU state allows to play with citizens' insecurity," Catalin Predoiu stated.

He also said that, together with the ECHR, a solution for the future would be sought out.

"I would like for the ECHR to hear this message. The Government won't settle only for the repeal, but it will continue to improve the conditions in the penitentiaries. (...) I will explain to the ECHR that the number of offenses committed has become worrying," Predoiu also said, adding that the Gov't approved 650 positions at the National Probation Directorate.