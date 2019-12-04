JusMin Predoiu on repeal of compensatory appeal: It shouldn't be the end of the road, but a beginning

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu has stated on Wednesday that the repeal of the compensatory appeal "shouldn't represent the end of the road, but a beginning of the road," bringing to mind that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) protects the rights of detained persons, "but its jurisprudence also establishes the obligation of the state to protect their citizens from offenses."

"The repeal of the measures currently called 'compensatory appeal' shouldn't be the end of the road, but a beginning of the road. A beginning of a project which radically improves the conditions in the penitentiaries, the organisation of the probation service," Predoiu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the ECHR jurisprudence also establishes the obligations of the states to protect their citizens from offenses.

"I know the ECHR problems and I am convinced that, in the near future, the response given by Romania will be one to also solve this case which remained open and the security of persons, citizens and their assets. The ECHR protects the rights of detained people, but its jurisprudence also establishes the obligation of the states to protect their citizens from offenses, to take measures for their effective safety," the Minister mentioned.

The Deputies' Chamber has adopted on Wednesday, with 272 votes in favour and five abstentions, the bill repealing the compensatory appeal.