JusMin Predoiu requests whistleblowing draft law be rediscussed for introduction of EC observations

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Cătălin Predoiu gest

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu requested that the draft law on protection of whistleblower in public interest, under review at the Chamber of Deputies, be re-sent to the Legal Committee for the introduction of the observations and recommendations of the European Commission that take into account "the most faithful possible" application of the directive in the field, told Agerpres.

According to the minister, the representatives of the community executive proposed the completion of article 2 with a new paragraph that provides that the law also applies to people who report or publicly disclose information on violations of the law anonymously.

The European Commission also criticized the solution newly introduced with the Senate regarding Article 6 paragraph 2, "recommending the reformulation of the text by eliminating the requirements regarding the contact data and the position of the reporting person".

"The recommendation aims at the need to avoid the possibility of compromising the anonymity of the whistleblower in public interest," explained Predoiu.

On September 1, the Senate adopted the draft law on the protection of whistleblowers in public interest, re-examined as a result of a request made by President Klaus Iohannis, the objections made by the head of state being taken over. According to a Senate amendment, anonymous reports must include the position of the person making the report.

On September 21, the Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies gave a report on the acceptance of the draft law in the Senate's form.

The draft law is listed on the agenda of the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body.

