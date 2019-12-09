JusMin Predoiu: SIIJ was compromised through its very own establishment

The Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice (SIIJ) was compromised through its very own establishment, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu stated on Sunday evening.

"This section was compromised through its very own establishment. The laws related to it were compromised from the very beginning, because its attributes basically paralyze its own activity. For it cannot function with such attributes targeting exclusively magistrates, in which 15 magistrates investigate crimes committed by magistrates - corruption or non-corruption. More than that, this section also opened a door for those who want to delay a series of cases by simply complaining against the magistrates, which cases are related to various locations in the country, where the section cannot reach," Predoiu told B1 TV private television broadcaster.He added that the SIIJ chief-prosecutor status is unclear."The manner in which its architecture was conceived is somehow foreign to the pyramidal coherence of the Public Ministry system - pyramidal and hierarchical. The status of this chief-prosecutor is unclear, for it is not clear if he/she is subordinated to the prosecutor general or not," said the Minister of Justice.According to him, the section would have compromised itself through its own investigations.