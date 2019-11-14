JusMin Predoiu, US ambassador Klemm discuss restoring justice laws and penal codes

Justice Minister, Catalin Predoiu, received, on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Justice Ministry, US ambassador Hans Klemm, occasion on which the two officials convened about the fact that "restoring" the justice laws and the penal codes and combating crimes relating to the regime of intellectual property rights represent "essential objectives".

According to a release of the Justice Ministry sent to AGERPRES, the meeting between the two took place at the request of the US ambassador, "for an exchange of views regarding the ministers' agenda and Romanian-US international judicial cooperation.""Cooperation between the US and the EU was essential in the past for the Justice ministry in accomplishing the justice reform objectives and for combating criminality of all types, it will be resumed and will bring benefits to our citizens, magistrates and the judicial system. I am very interested to prevent crime and to recover the prejudice created through all types of crime. Public funds hijacked by criminals are of the citizens and they need to be returned from wherever criminals hid it from Justice. I understand the interest of the American party to restore justice laws and the penal codes, as well as for combating crimes relating to the regime of intellectual property rights, they are our objectives as well. We will resume cooperation and we will develop it, because it is in the advantage of Romanian citizens and serves our country interest," Predoiu said.Hans Klemm congratulated Catalin Predoiu for taking over the mandate of Justice Minister and sent him his entire support both on the part of the diplomatic mission, as well as the USA, for the agenda with which he came at the helm of the ministry, as revealed by the governing program, the Justice Ministry adds.The American ambassador, the Justice Ministry says, expressed the interest of the United States especially for international cooperation regarding the fight against crime that relates to the regime of intellectual property rights.Furthermore, during the meeting, Klemm handed to the Minister of Justice the letter of the US Attorney General, William P. Barr, addressed to the Government of Romania.The quoted source mentions that Predoiu expressed the interest of the Romanian party for cooperation in recovering the products of crimes and prejudice created by them, including by transferring expertise and good practices in the domain, so that the "ANABI [National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets] becomes a feared agency for all those who hijack public money and take them out from the country through various fiscal and legal techniques, including in offshore jurisdictions."At the end of the meeting, the two officials emphasized the fact that for Romania the cooperation with strategic partners, the US and the EU, is crucial for accomplishing the objectives of the Justice Ministry, including as part of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism in the realm of justice.