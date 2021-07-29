JusMin supports setting up of inquiry chambers for minors at every prosecutor's office

A working group set up at the level of the Ministry of Justice analyzes with priority the practice of courts and prosecutor's offices in cases of sexual offences with minor victims, one of the proposed solutions being the establishment of inquiry chambers for minors at each and every prosecutor's office.

According to a press release of the Justice Ministry, the working group focusing on victims of crimes started its activity in February on three main areas: sexual abuse of minors, domestic violence and human trafficking. The group brought to the same table, in regular meetings, the representatives of the Police, the prosecutor's offices, the Child Protection Directorates, the College of Psychologists and representatives of the university environment.

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, asked the working group to analyze with celerity the Report of the Judicial Inspection on "the practice of courts and prosecutor's offices attached to them in investigating and resolving cases of sexual crimes with minor victims" and to propose measures to remedy the reported shortcomings, Agerpres informs.

One of the solutions supported by the Ministry of Justice is the establishment of juvenile inquiry chambers at the level of each prosecutor's office.

Another decision already adopted at the level of the working group is the update of GD 49/2011, which approves the framework methodology for the intervention in a multidisciplinary team in situations of violence against children and domestic violence.

Also, following the meetings at the Ministry of Justice, the working group identified solutions for the involvement of community assistants in the territory to collaborate with employees of the Child Protection Directorates, the involvement of academia in organizing training courses on the psychological component and solutions for a methodology, at INML (National Forensics Institute) level, regarding the collection of serological and DNA samples.

The working group will pay particular attention to the practice of courts in cases of sexual offences with minor victims and will propose legislative solutions to achieve a unified practice.