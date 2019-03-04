JusMin Toader at stocktaking report presentation: Prison conditions have grown into a systemic issue

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Monday that prison overcrowding is a systemic problem, but that another two prisons will be built following a loan agreement with the Council of Europe Development Bank.

"When I took over as Minister of Justice there was talk in the public space, even in Europe, about the improper conditions in penitentiaries. This pilot decision was also issued. (...) I personally went to the ECHR and had a meeting with the ECHR President, where I presented him the memorandum, that roadmap with the measures we envisaged at that time. (...) Of course, the issue was not solved because it had grown into a systemic problem that had built up in years and it was impossible to solve in a week, in a month or even in one year," Tudorel Toader said at the headquarters of the Justice Ministry, as he presented his activity report for two years in office.

He spoke about several projects he has underway, in particular the construction of two new penitentiaries.

"We have discussed, developed and concluded with the Council of Europe Development Bank a loan agreement for a considerable amount to build two new prisons, one in Berceni - Prahova, another one in Unguriu - Buzau, to modernize a health preservation and recovery center for penitentiary civil servants, specifically the Rotbav Center, and to establish a training center in Pantelimon, a training center for the over 13,000 civil servants with special status who work in penitentiaries, because today those who get higher education are students and graduates of the 'Alexandru Ioan Cuza' Police Academy," Toader said.

The Justice Minister added that this project is in an advanced stage of the lawmaking process, having cleared the Senate and is now in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-maker in this case.

"We have worked out a bill on the financing of penitentiary activities. There are prisons in Europe that sell the works of the detainees. The purpose is not to enrich the prison, but to give the prisoner the chance to capitalise on his creations, encourage him or her to work, develop those skills. This is not a source of gain, but a form of social reintegration, of re-acquiring the skills they will need when they will reintegrate and join public life," said JusMin Tudorel Toader.