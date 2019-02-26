JusMin Toader discusses with Council of Europe's Deputy Secretary General on cooperation in cybercrime matters

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader had a meeting with Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni on Tuesday, reiterating the excellent cooperation between Romania and the European forum on cybercrime, cooperation that has been lasting for more than 15 years.

Deputy Secretary General thanked for the constant support and expertise provided by the competent authorities in Romania in the technical assistance activities organized by the Council of Europe, according to a post on the Facebook page of Minister Toader.

During the discussions they emphasized the need to coordinate the process of negotiating the e-evidence legislative package in the field of obtaining the electronic evidence, which takes place in the European Union under the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, and the negotiation of the Second Additional Protocol to the Convention on Cybercrime. The conclusion was that coherent and complementary solutions are needed both in the Union and globally, for the benefit of all states.

The two dignitaries also addressed other topics of interest for the cooperation between Romania and the Council of Europe, such as: prevention of corruption in the field of sport, the need to protect vulnerable persons, Romania's support for certain Council conventions during the Presidency of the Council of the EU Europe.

Deputy Secretary General thanked for the cooperation and the Justice Minister reiterated the willingness of the Romanian side to identify the best solutions for developing cooperation with the Council of Europe and finding the best formulas for the transposition of European standards. The meeting was a good opportunity to strengthen the legal relationship between the two parties, according to the post on Minister Toader's page.

In the context of Romania's holding of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with the Council of Europe (Office of the Council of Europe in the field of cybercrime in Bucharest), organized the Conference "Criminal Justice in Cyberspace".

