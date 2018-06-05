JusMin Toader: Extradition from Costa Rica, possible, time frame depends on country legislation

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Wednesday that the extradition procedure from Costa Rica in Elena Udrea's case is possible, even if Romania does not have a bilateral treaty in this regard.

"Extradition is possible even if we don't have a bilateral treaty with the Republic of Costa Rica. (...) It is necessary for the indicted person to be put out on APB (...), then international pursuit is necessary. (..) At this moment, we don't have a bilateral treaty with the Republic of Costa Rica on extradition, but cooperation on this matter can take place based on international courtesy, with reciprocity assurance. (...) The second procedure can be carried out based on multilateral conventions. (...) The time frame depends on the legislation of the Republic of Costa Rica," the minister specified.