JusMin Toader: 'Prevention must come first, not 'build penitenciaries, put them in jail' idea'

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Monday that society should not be channeled on the idea of "building prisons and putting them in jail", but continuing the process whereby prevention comes first.

The minister also specified that the penalties in the current Criminal Code are much higher than the penalties in other European countries with strengthened democracy.

"If we compare the provisions of the Romanian Criminal Code with the regulations in other criminal codes, in states where democracy is consolidated, we notice fundamental differences in the content of the norm of incrimination, but also in punishment. In 2014 when the new Criminal Code entered into force, we passed from the repressive regime to a preventive regime, with smaller punishments, with more effective prevention. But just so you know, and I'm knowingly telling you, the punishments we have today in the Criminal Code are much higher than punishments in other European countries or not, with strengthened democracy. We must continue this process with prevention at the forefront by which coercion, the punishment be the last solution, in which to emphasize the confiscation of the acquired goods that have served to commit the offense, by which we emphasise the social reintegration of the perpetrator, with probation service, with electronic bracelet supervision, with community work, with fine days. That is, society should not be channeled on the idea: we build prisons and force them into prison. Society must know to prevent, to socially reintegrate those who have committed such deeds. And then you keep the person closer, you do not isolate him, because statistics show that isolation, especially in improper conditions, does not facilitate social reintegration, unfortunately, quite the opposite," said Tudorel Toader at private TV broadcaster Antena 3.

