JusMin Toader:Protocols with Intelligence Service not normal, law coverage enough to enforce the norm

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader said on Monday, in connection to the cooperation protocols between justice bodies and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), that they are "not normal", as there are enough laws to provide the legal foundation for enforcing the justice norm.

"These protocols are not normal. We have a Constitution, we have the laws, the Code of Criminal Procedure, we are knowledgeable professionals. This is enough to interpret them, and enforce them correctly. (...) I haven't read the letter and therefore I cannot comment before I see the content. Yet, there is nothing new in the sense that these protocols are absolutely off the norm, as we have the Constitution, we have enough clear laws, allowing us to interpret and enforce the norm," Tudorel Toader said when asked to comment the letter politician and lead lawyer to President Trump Rudolph Giuliani sent President Klaus Iohannis and other Romanian officials, asking for the check of the protocols between the Prosecutor General's Office and the SRI.At the same time, asked whether he believes these protocols to be illegal, Toader replied: "It's not for the Minister of Justice to determine whether an act is legal or not."The Minister of Justice attended on Monday the annual meeting of the Romanian diplomats in Bucharest.