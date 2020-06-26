Justice Minister Predoiu meets leader of Moldova's PPDA Andrei Nastase

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu met today at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice with Chairman of the Republic of Moldova's Dignity and Truth Platform Party (PPDA) Andrei Nastase, and with the head of the National Liberal Party's Moldovan branch Adrian Dupu.

According to a statement of the Ministry of Justice, the meeting took place at the request of the two Moldovan political leaders.

Talks focused on the importance of European values regarding the independence of the judiciary, human rights and the safety of citizens.

The sides agreed that Romania's expertise in the field of justice, anti-corruption and the fight of organized crime is relevant both for the EU member states and for EU hopefuls.