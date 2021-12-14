Justice Ministry: Budget matters in justice are - discussed by JusMin Predoiu with FinMin

The budget matters in the justice area and those regarding the penitentiary system were discussed, on Tuesday, during a working meeting, by Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu and Minister of Public Finance Adrian Caciu.

According to a press release sent, Catalin Predoiu and Adrian Caciu had a working meeting on Tuesday, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Public Finance, regarding the budget matters in the justice area and those regarding the penitentiary system, including the issue of law enforcement in the pay system area.

Catalin Predoiu stated at the end of the meeting that one of the issues addressed in the discussion with the Minister of Finance was the issue of inconsistency in the field of payroll legislation in the judiciary.

He said he had a good dialogue with the Finance Minister on all topics and that discussions would continue with the staffs of both ministries to identify technical solutions to the aforementioned matters.