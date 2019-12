Justice Ministry: Eight people submitted their candidacy for Chief-Prosecutor of PICCJ

Eight persons submitted their candidacies to become the next Chief Prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ), the Ministry of Justice informed on Tuesday.

According to the same source, they are: Ionel Corbu, Florin-Daniel Casuneanu, Gabriela Scutea, Laura Oprean, Pompiliu - Marian Drilea - Marga, Daniel Horodniceanu, Sorin Sandel Vasilache, Razvan Horatiu Radu.