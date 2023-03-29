 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Justice Ministry to publicly present appropriate regulatory option for abuse of office value threshold(PSD)

Cristi Șelaru
Ministerul Justitiei

The Ministry of Justice must publicly present an appropriate regulatory variant for the value threshold for abuse of office, in accordance with the decisions of the Constitutional Court, with the recommendations of the Venice Commission and with the opinions of legal specialists, says the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu.

"PSD remains consistent and will vote in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-making body, only what the legal professionals recommend.

The amendment of the Criminal Codes is a milestone in the PNRR and we must make sure that this reform will be done properly," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

His reaction comes after the Senate adopted, in Wednesday's plenary session, the Government's draft law for amending the Criminal Code and other normative acts, in order to agree with the decisions of the Constitutional Court, whereby the threshold for abuse of office, which is punishable by imprisonment from 2 to 7 years, is set at 250,000 RON.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.