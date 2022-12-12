JustMin Predoiu: Justice Ministry supports expansion of EPPO's remit to acts of violation of EU sanctions

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu met, on Monday, in Luxembourg, with European Chief Prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) Laura Codruta Kovesi, in the context of which they discussed the protection of the financial interests of the European Union, the issue of the EPPO human resources and the extension of its powers to acts of violation of EU sanctions, told Agerpres.

"The EPPO is a young institution, but which has already a consistent activity in combating crime, an institution in the formation of which Romania had an important contribution, through the adoption of the necessary legislation, the allocation of a significant number of prosecutors, logistical support in Romania, etc. This support and good cooperation must continue, because the protection of the financial interests of the EU also means the protection of the financial interests of each member state, including Romania. Extending the EPPO's remit to acts of violation of EU sanctions would be a strengthening measure through the means of law of the EU standpoint and policies and the member states and, for this reason, the Ministry of Justice supports such an expansion," Minister Catalin Predoiu stated, as quoted in a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES.

He also said that it is the responsibility of the leaders at all levels of the Public Ministry "to increase emulation in the prosecution units."

"I am convinced that the applied dialogue with the EPPO can release ideas and solutions, including for the efficiency of the cooperation between the national prosecutors and the EPPO prosecutors. They basically have a common fight against crime, which affects both the interests of the EU and the national interests of the member states. We shall try to stimulate the synergy between the prosecutors and a culture of work and responsibility that can strengthen the activity of our prosecutor's offices at all levels. It is the responsibility of the leaders at all levels of the Public Ministry to increase the emulation in the prosecution units, to raise the level of professionalism and efficiency of the prosecutor's offices. It is their duty toward the citizens and the Constitution," the Ministry of Justice stated.