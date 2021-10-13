Kelemen Hunor, after meeting with prime minister-designate: UDMR's goal, to find solutions

The Hungarian Democratic Union Of Romania (UDMR)'s goal is to find solutions in a government formula, leader Kelemen Hunor said on Wednesday, stating that the talks with the Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos have not led to any conclusion.

"We have not reached a conclusion and, of course, we have to see what each of the parties will discuss when they get back to the decision-making forums. What I have seen (...) - the lack of trust. Without trust it is difficult to build something. UDMR's goal is to find solutions in one form or another of government for all the problems we are facing. (...) I hope that everyone leaves aside pride showed on all sides," said the UDMR leader, at the end of discussions.

According to him, the political solution is in the hands of the prime minister-designate.