Kelemen Hunor at USR congress: Greetings to you, after our crash landing, you know the feeling

Taking the floor on Saturday at the congress of the Save Romania Union (USR), Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor confessed that this is an emotionally poignant moment for him, because it's a long time since he hasn't participated in such an event organized by an opposition party and that he is trying to adjust to the new status after UDMR was left out of the government.

"Greetings to you, after our crash landing. You know the feeling. I don't need to explain to you what it's like when you've done the job and yet you wake up tossed under the bus. But today I'm not going to talk about our chagrin, nor will I look for explanations for what happened, although these are legitimate questions; it may be out of greed, maybe it's out of a desire for revenge, perhaps it was due to a strategic error. Well, it doesn't matter anymore," Kelemen Hunor said.

He pointed out that at this time, the major sentiment in the relationship between the citizen and the state, between society and the political class is a "lack of trust". In the opinion of the UDMR leader, the greatest challenge for the political class is to restore trust and rekindle hope, which - he said - represents "the most important capital".

"Regardless of the conditions of our cooperation, or of the circumstances of the few instances we got to loggerheads, we knew only one thing: dignity is that off-limits value. And then we were able to move on. We must show society that that period of 'sloppy-does-the-job too' is over, because we cannot go on like this anymore. If one sees that those asking for his vote promise him anything before the ballot but then turn their backs on him and do something completely different, we will be sure to lose, and that place will be taken by others, by those who spread hatred, by conflict mongers, by those who promise revenge. And I think this would be the biggest mistake, to let extremist ideas, ideas that backfire on everyone after all, to gain ground. If we look at the current political landscape, we see that this danger is real. And it will be our responsibility - yours, and ours, and the PSD's and the PNL's too - to be able to say 'stop' to extremism," the UDMR leader emphasized.

Kelemen Hunor also noted that for years now Romania no longer had initiatives, although it has "an extraordinary role and possibilities".

"Much can be said about our role in the EU, about our role in the region, but from telling it as it is to implementation there is a long way. And I am convinced that this will change as of next year. I know that foreign policy isn't done in the spotlight, but you can't do it in secret either. You cannot do it in total obscurity. Or maybe there are initiatives we don't know about, which are well-kept state secrets. Too bad, because in this position, Romania can truly offer much more. Firstly, to the citizens, secondly to all the nations in the region, and thirdly to the European Union. And this must change as of next year," said Kelemen Hunor. AGERPRES