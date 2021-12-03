Kelemen Hunor: I asked German ambassador to support Romania's accession to Schengen, termination of CVM

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), says he called on the German ambassador in Bucharest on Friday to support Romania's accession to Schengen and the termination of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

"On Friday, I met with the German ambassador in Bucharest, Dr. Peer Gebauer. First of all, I asked him to support Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the termination of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism," the UDMR chairman wrote on Facebook.

He argued that Romania had met all the conditions and therefore, from an economic point of view, it is a "huge loss" but even from a "moral" point of view there is no justification for postponing accession.

"I told the ambassador that the large coalition is committed to implementing the reforms included in the governing program, including the protection of national minorities and the rights of the Hungarian community - all of which are part of the governing program," added Kelemen Hunor.

AGERPRES