Kelemen: UDMR votes on list of proposed ministers, governing programme

The Chairma of the the Hungarian Demcoartic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, said on Tuesday, during an election visit to Targu Mures, that although he had a series of objections regarding some proposals of ministers, the Union will vote on the proposed list because "when you vote on the Government list and the governing programme you have no opportunity to select the people on it".

"We, as I have said, are ready, the ministers' hearings are under way. We will be there if there is a quorum, if there is a debate, our recommendation for our colleagues is to help the Liberals start governing by our vote. I have metioned the objections I had, today are the hearings, I am not there, I cannot comment on what is happening. (...) All that I said remains valid. When you vote on the Government's list and the governing programme, you don't have the possibility to select the ministers, to remove some and to vote for others, you vote on the list or not . We will vote on the list," said Kelemen Hunor.