Klaus Iohannis: Government is working well

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that the Executive is working well, and Cabinet members "have done their job well, were involved and solved many issues".

During a press conference at Cotroceni Palace the head of state was asked about how he sees the collaboration between the Social-Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the governing coalition.

"It is a coalition which, in my opinion, was pretty hard to accept, but as difficult it was to accept it, the team welded quickly and the Government is working well, so, below the line now, after a few months since the coalition works, as well as the Government installed by the coalition, I can say that they did their job well, were involved and solved many issues. Obviously there are many issues to solve in the future, but the signs are good," Klaus Iohannis specified.AGERPRES