Klaus Iohannis once again designates Ludovic Orban for the office of Prime Minister

President Klaus Iohannis proposed once again the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, for the office of Prime Minister.

"Going back to the electorate is the correct solution, it is the solution that satisfies the need for democracy in Romania. To put it simply, going back to the electorate means early elections. Early elections are my first option, I have presented to the parties this option. (...) It is natural and I can understand that most parties need internal discussions in their fora to make a decision in this regard. This, I hope, will happen very quickly. But until then I think we can take the next step. The next very concrete step is the appointment, on my part, of a person in charge of forming a new Government. Therefore, after conferring with all the parliamentary parties and formations, I am appointing Mr. Ludovic Orban to form a new Government and to appear in Parliament," Klaus Iohannis announced at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.The president also gave a brief presentation of his vision on the current political situation."We have a Liberal government that came with a reformist agenda, that wanted to reform many programs, to come up with improvements to the electoral legislation, economic measures, social measures, all in the interest of Romania and Romanians. It also wanted to repair the mistakes that, obviously, were made by the PSD [Social Democratic Party] governments (...). On the other hand, we have a PSD that still has many parliamentarians and that opposes these changes. So, on the one hand, a Government that wants to move things forward, on the other hand - a PSD that wants to hinder things," said Iohannis.He gave as an example the attempt of the Orban Government to bring about improvements to the legislation on local elections, by the election of mayors in two rounds."The PDS did not want this, they filed a motion, the motion passed yesterday. Today we have consultations," Iohannis brought to mind.

AGERPRES