Klaus Iohannis: Risks to European security still critical

klaus iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday Romania's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the right of this country to decide freely on its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

"At today's EUCO I reiterated Romania's strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for its right to freely decide on its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We need to continue to pursue dialogue and seek a diplomatic resolution," Iohannis wrote on Twitter.

He added that risks to European security are still critical, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We need to continue our efficient coordination and demonstrate visible unity during this crisis, which enhances the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area," Klaus Iohannis notes.

The President of Romania is attending on Thursday and Friday the European Council's informal meeting on the latest security developments on the Ukrainian border, as well as the 6th European Union - African Union Summit.

