LabMin Alexandru: It would be tragedy to increase pensions over possibilities then cut them

An increase in pensions this year over the real budgetary possibilities could cause pension cuts in the coming years, said on Monday the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Violeta Alexandru.

"Of course [that pensions will be increased in September]. In a decision on this topic, the first source of information comes from the Ministry of Finance, the institution that diagnoses the budget revenues and has the correct assessment of the financial situation and budgetary resources. It is a correct approach, based on a clear estimate of the possibility of maintaining the rise in the coming years - it would be a tragedy to increase over the possibilities you have, then come back to cuts. In my opinion, it would be a tragedy and no one wants it. Therefore, the Ministry of Public Finance will, in a very short time, show us the correct picture of the budget revenues at this moment," said Violeta Alexandru, in an interview for Libertatea daily.The labor minister stressed that she will not advance a percentage on the increase in pensions in September before discussing with the leadership of the Ministry of Finance.She said that it would be very easy for her to make a law to increase pensions by 80pct, but this would not be correct.