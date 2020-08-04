 
     
LabMin Alexandru laments job qualifications as defined by gov't

In Romania, people qualify for various trades as the government sees fit, which is not normal, because job training money has to go to companies, who will manage it, Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru said on Monday.

"In Romania, people qualify for various jobs as the government thinks they should. It's not normal. The job training money should go to companies and they should manage it. They know best what kind of training future employees need, when and how it should be done. They will make sure training is done well because they have the interest to have a competitive workforce,"Alexandru wrote in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

She said that she does not see a mobilisation of the county employment agencies to be actively involved in facilitating the employment of registered persons, pointing out that they do not seem to be connected to changes in the labour market.

"After all the signals I have given about the need for a radical change of approach, I do not see a mobilisation from the county employment agencies to be actively involved in facilitating the employment of registered persons, to immediately take information from employers who have job openings and to be determined to find people who are interested and fit to work. They behave exactly like someone who will never be able to respond to a competitive environment. They are doing the bare minimum. I do not see the agencies connected to changes in the labour market," wrote Alexandru.

