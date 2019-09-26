LabMin Budai:One of major benefits brought by EUSDR for Danube Region is the increase of quality of life

A major benefit the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR) brings is the promotion of the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Danube localities, alongside the economic advantages, through the conclusion of business and cooperation partnerships between the public and private sectors, Labour Minister Marius Budai told a specialist conference, organised in Murighiol, Tulcea County.

"On of the major benefits this Strategy brings is the increase in the quality of life by promoting the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Danube localities, but also economic advantages achieved by concluding business and cooperation partnerships between the public and private sector," Budai stated.In the context of Romania exercising the Presidency of the EUSDR, the Labour and Social Justice Ministry organised the international conference called "Combating social marginalisation and exclusion in the Danube Region," between 23 and 26 September 2019, in Murighiol, Tulcea County.According to a press release of the relevant ministry, the conference facilitated a know-know exchange in this field and encouraged transnational cooperation in the social assistance area, in view of increasing the quality of social services, preventing and combating marginalistion, poverty and social exclusion.The topics tackled correspond to the Priority Area 9 'Investing in People and Skills' and includes: the exchange of good practices and experiences in terms of combating marginalisation and social exclusion in the Danube Region, innovation in social services, the development of human resources in social assistance area, networking and the creation of a framework to promote and boost transnational cooperation among the states involved and the development of common points in the area of social inclusion and poverty reduction.The conference also included a practical working session consisting in visiting the touring of the marginalised communities of the region.The conference was organisd within the "Developing the social assistance system for combating poverty and social exclusion" and it was funded for its budget.