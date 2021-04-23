LabMin Turcan: Pensions, minimum salary in Romania are very low and poverty level is worrying

The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, on Friday told a press conference in Ramnicu Valcea that in Romania the pensions and the minimum salary are very low and, in general, the level of poverty is worrying.

"In Romania the pensions are very low, the minimum salary is very low and, in general, the level of poverty is worrying. And I give you some figures: we have over 900,000 pensioners paid with the minimum pension, we also have 5 million pensioners paid with a medium pension of 1,500 lei and we have 2.7 million pensioners with a pension lower than the medium pension. This means that we have a pension system that makes it impossible for the millions of pensions that receive the money I just mentioned to live a decent life," said Raluca Turcan.

The Minister of Labour also explained the benefits of recalculating small pensions."Therefore, we have started this process which, beyond the inclusion of pension files in an electronic format, will lead to a faster recalculation especially for the lower pensions. This new formula for recalculating pensions that we will propose through changing the legislation will allow small pensions to grow more so that we can reach a balance and equity in the pension system," Turcan said.The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, paid a visit on Friday to Valcea County, to the centres of the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC) and to the Pension House.