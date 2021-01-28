LabMin Turcan: We wish to halt the level of bonuses granted to public workers

The unitary salary law in the public sector has become the non-unitary salary law, because of the bonus system that was jumbled up, declared, on Wednesday evening, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, for the public television broadcaster.

She mentioned that she wishes to halt the level of bonuses granted to public workers at 30% reported to the basic salary.

"The so-called salary law has become the non-unitary salary law, because the bonus system was jumbled up, there were salary increases between various unfair basic salaries. As a result, some have pursued in court, had court decisions. We have equal work, equal seniority and equal specialization and completely disproportionate salaries. And here, if I am to be short, we wish to halt the level of granted bonuses, to reduce the number of bonuses. From our point of view, the best option would be 30% reported from the basic salary. Not at the main chief authorizing officer. To reduce the number of bonuses. Some will be shrunk. Others we will recalibrate, because there are some that can be granted in a fix sum, and at the same time to reestablish the hierarchy and within the occupational categories, but also between public and central administration," Raluca Turcan said.

Asked if there will be lay-offs in the public sector, she said that nobody proposed such a thing.