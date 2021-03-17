 
     
LabMinTurcan: People who cumulate pension with salary, to opt for one of rights within 30 days

Raluca Turcan

Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan declared that the draft normative act regarding the possibility of people who meet the retirement conditions to continue working was adopted in first reading.

"There are some specific regulations for the public sector, namely: when a person opts to extend the activity, then, if he/she meets the retirement conditions, the right to pension is suspended. The option to continue working after reaching the legal retirement age has the consequence, therefore, the suspension of the pension and those who currently accumulate a pension with the state salary have the obligation to voice this option within 30 days from the publication of this normative act. Obviously employers must inform those who are currently in the situation of pension-salary cumulation, and if they do not do this, they will suffer the consequences in the form of a fine," Turcan told a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

She mentioned that the draft law, as a whole, refers to people who have reached retirement age and who will be able to choose, upon request, to work until the age of 70. Turcan stressed that a continuation of the activity represents "an option, a right and in no case an obligation".

Raluca Turcan added that the bill also regulates the situation of people who are currently retired and who can choose to get another job until the age of 70.

Turcan stated that currently in the public system there are about 35,000 people who cumulate the pension with the salary, and about 102,000 people over 65 have chosen to cumulate the pension with the salary, both in the public and in the private system.

