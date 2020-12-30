Labour Ministry: 25,000 foreign workers newly-admitted on labour market in 2021

The contingent of newly admitted foreign workers on the labour market will decrease in 2021 by 5,000, according to a draft Decision approved by the Executive on Wednesday.

Thus, the draft Decision on establishing the contingent of newly admitted foreign workers on the labour market in 2021 provides for a contingent of 25,000 workers, compared to 30,000 this year.

"The decision to reduce the quota for next year was taken based on the latest data submitted by the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), which indicated a decrease in the number of employment/transfer notices issued to foreign nationals in the first 10 months of this year. Thus, if in the period 01.01 - 30.10.2019 IGI issued 23,526 notices of employment/transfer, this year the number of documents issued for this purpose decreased by almost 6,000 by October, with a total of 17,578 notices issued," reads a press release of the Ministry of Labour sent to AGERPRES.

Another reason behind the decision to reduce the quota of newly admitted foreign workers was the fact that, starting this year, employers are exempted from the obligation to obtain the employment permit in case of employment of citizens of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. Serbia, with an individual full-time labour agreement, for a maximum period of nine months in a calendar year.

The measure adopted by the Government also took into account the data provided by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), which shows that, between January and August 2020, the total number of vacancies decreased by 20,9 per cent compared to the similar period of 2019, meaning that there were 267,106 vacancies according to the reports made by employers compared to 337,232 last year.

The contingent of newly admitted foreign workers on the labour market is established annually by a decision of the Government, at the proposal of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.